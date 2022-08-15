Jeane Carol Laizure Smith, 94, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on August 10, 2022. Jeane was born July 9, 1928, in Gorham, Kansas to the late Clarence and Nellie Laizure.
Jeane married the love of her life, Donald Smith, on October 31, 1948. She retired from Kansas State University in December 1987 performing accountant work for several departments. Jeane and Don made their home primarily in Hays and Norton, until moving to Manhattan in 1968. Jeane graduated from Hays High School and attended Ft. Hays State University and graduated from Kansas State University. Jeane and Don were avid RVers and were members of the Man-Kan Campers Club. Jeane and Don were snowbirds enjoying winters in Mission, Texas with their friends. "Happy Birthday grandma", as Jeane was known to her children and grandchildren, always called on their birthdays singing the song in her wonderful voice. Jeane loved the traditions and preparations for all holidays which the family will cherish forever.
Jeane followed Don, her husband of 72 years, in death. She is survived by: her son; Richard "Dick" (Kimberly Briggs) Smith of Lenexa, KS; daughters, Linda Smith (Timothy) Duncan of Fort Collins, CO; and Janet Smith (Tad) Wicker of Norton, KS; nine grandchildren; Charisse Wilson (Larry) Powell, Laura Duncan, Mandy Welch, Bethany Wicker, Matt (Crissy) Duncan, Elizabeth Smith (Scott) Hammack, Karen Duncan (Dennis Bigelow), Christina Smith (Brian) Geiger, and William (Kelly) Smith; 17 great-grandchildren; Sam, Miles, Jack, Henry, Adam, Lizzie, Charlie, Moira, Leylen, Toren, Timothy, Trent, Grace, Jacob, Jenna, Ethan, and Elias; a sister; Karen Laizure Frydendall, brothers and sisters in law. “Aunt Jeannie” is survived lovingly by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeane's deep love for her entire family and total devotion to her husband Don will be remembered by all. Jeane is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and one brother.
The visitation will be held on August 20, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 and 10:30 am. A private graveside service will follow. A luncheon will be served at the American Legion. Arrive after 10:30 and lunch will be served at 12. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Friends of Tuttle Creek State Park, Inc.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
