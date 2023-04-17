Jean Ilene (Pykiet) Kraus, 89, of Council Grove, Kansas went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2023 at Morris County Assisted Living.
Jean was born on July 2, 1933 to Victor and Louise (Adams) Pykiet in Bushong, KS. She grew up with her younger sister and lifelong best friend, Betty, in Bushong and Council Grove.
Always adventurous, talented, and a heck of a lot of fun, she naturally drew people to her through her music – playing saxophone, piano and organ – and her kindness, empathy and ability to listen as if you were the most important person in the world.
After graduating from Council Grove High School (and being crowned homecoming queen) she went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Education and Teacher Certification at Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) in 1956. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Kraus, in 1956 and together they had two daughters, Deanna and Angela.
In her life, Jean was a teacher, naval officer’s wife, stay-at-home mom, Christian bookstore manager, pastor’s wife, church pianist, and an absolutely world-class grandmother, known as “Mamee” to her six grandsons and all their friends.
After Ken’s untimely death in 1988, she moved to Council Grove City Lake where she overcame her grief to create a life of love and service. She frequently entertained family and friends, hosting impromptu parties at the lake and pontoon happy hours, while volunteering at the thrift store, commodities, church and nursing home.
Jean cherished animals, especially strays, and was never without a canine companion, as well as adopting several cats from relatives when they needed a new home.
She loved to travel and saw most of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii, and visited London, Ireland, France, Spain, Japan, and China. One of her proudest moments in her travels was conquering her fear of heights to ride in a hot air balloon.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ken. She is survived by her sister Betty Larison of Council Grove, her daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna and Larry Zeilmann of Kansas City, MO and Angela and James (Jim) Davies of Lebo, KS and six grandsons, Matthew, Joshua (Cheyenne) and Noah (Maaju) Zeilmann, and Blake (Megan), Derek (Haylee) and Luke Davies, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at Community Christian Church on April 19th from 5-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at the church on April 20th at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to the Community Christian Church Women’s Ministry, sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
