Jean Hyde Oct 25, 2022

Jean Francis Hyde, age 77, a longtime area resident, died October 23, 2022, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.She was born July 16, 1945, in Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of Stanley and Eva Marie (Allan) Hyde.Jean graduated from St. George High School in 1963 and then later earned her bachelors from Kansas State University. She moved to Topeka in 2000.She served from 1968 to 1977 in the United States Army as a Specialist 5, during the Vietnam War.Jean was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and the National Humane Society. She enjoyed arts and crafts, riding motorcycles and was an avid reader.She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Wayne and Donald Hyde.Survivors include her two nephews: Jarod and Justin Hyde; and four nieces: Debra Ritchie, Cathy Thornton, Diane Ukena and Barbara Elder; and many friends and extended family.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 1st, at the Valley View Memorial Park east of Manhattan.Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 31st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
