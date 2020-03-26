B. Jean Holtman was born June 29, 1929, in Manhattan, the daughter of Clifford L. and Edith M. (Dunham) Roesener.
She went to be with her Lord on March 24, 2020, at the age of 90 at the Home of the Flint Hills, St. George, KS.
She was a baptized member of the Zeandale Community Church and then confirmed in the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. She attended Zeandale Grade School and graduated from Manhattan High School. She attended Lindenwood College for Women in St. Charles, Missouri for 1 ½ years.
She was united in marriage to W. DeWayne “Pete” Peterson on December 31, 1969, at the First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1969. She married Keith Tannehill August 5, 1970, and they later divorced. On June 10, 1978, she married to Arthur E. “Art” Holtman at the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2013.
Jean was a homemaker, living on a farm for many years, and then worked in retail sales in Manhattan at Pounds Fabrics, Ladies manager at Stevenson’s, Brownes, Dustins and Sieferts. In 1980 to 1991 she was the receptionist/office manager for Dr. Charles Morton, DDS She enjoyed gardening, sewing and blessing her family with a “Benjamin” every Birthday and Christmas.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and the Martha Circle of the church that served as chairwomen several times, and helped in the kitchen serving dinners. She was also in charge of the Quilting group for many years at the church. She was also a member of Riverside Club and the Home Demonstration Unit in the Strong Community.
Survivors include her two daughters: Shelisa Mueller and her husband Jim of Wamego, and Lenka Peil and her husband Brian of Manhattan; four step-children: Linda Tannehill, Gary Tannehill, Michael Holtman and Gail Putnam; surviving grandchildren: Paul, AJ, Otto, Emily, Brandi, and Ali; step-grandchildren: Jared, Jason, and Kelsey; great grandchildren: Avery, Wesley, and Rhea; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Wayne Roesener.
Private graveside services will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.
Family and friends are invited to come by the funeral home to pay their respects from 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tomah Shinga. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
