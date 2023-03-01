Emma Jean (Christiansen) Fitzgerald of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Columbus, Kansas passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25 at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. She was 99.
Jean was born in Rural Columbus to George William Christiannsen and Alice Irene (Mitchell) Christiansen on April 29, 1923. She was the second of eight children.
She grew up on the family’s dairy farm, attending rural schools and later High School in the Columbus school system. After High School, she attended both Pittsburg State University and Kansas State University. While attending Kansas State University she worked for a time at the North American Aviation Airplane factory in Kansas City riveting B-25 wings, following the outbreak of WWII.
Returning to Columbus to help with her parent’s growing family, Jean received a teaching certificate and taught at the Engram Rural School, and later Park and Central Schools in Columbus.
On August 9, 1947 at her parent’s rural farm outside of Columbus, she married Charles Junior Fitzgerald, a returning veteran of WWII. They were married 44 years, until his death in 1994. They had two daughters, Doris Fitzgerald of Dodge City, Kansas, Kathleen Maxwell of Valencia, California, and a son, John Fitzgerald of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Another son, Charles Stanley Fitzgerald died in infancy. Jean has four grandchildren: Jonathan Maxwell, Andrew Fitzgerald, Anthony Fitzgerald and Athena Fitzgerald.
Jean was a homemaker and active in her church and community. She loved gardening and baking, volunteering at the Methodist Thrift Shop and playing cards with her friends.
Jean has one sister, Dorothy Yaege of Manhattan Kansas and one brother, Ted Christiansen of Powell, Wyoming and is preceded in death by sisters, Grace Loyd, Vera MacMillan, Mary Nolte, and brothers, Everett Christiansen and Fred Christiansen.
There will be a small Memorial at 10:00a.m. on March 4, in Manhattan at the Via Christi Village Chapel, and on April 29, there will be a Memorial at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Her final resting place will be at the Columbus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Jean at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Contributions may be mailed to the church or in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.