Emma Jean (Christiansen) Fitzgerald of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Columbus, Kansas passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25 at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. She was 99.

Jean was born in Rural Columbus to George William Christiannsen and Alice Irene (Mitchell) Christiansen on April 29, 1923. She was the second of eight children.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.