Jean Leslie Bigbee Hill, age 76, of Manhattan, died March 19, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born June 6, 1946, in Manhattan, the daughter of Howard L. and Virginia L. (Skinner) Bigbee.
Jean graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964, attended Kansas State University, and graduated from Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Wichita.
She and her parents operated Tuttle’s Antique Market in Manhattan from 1989 to 2001. In 2001, she went to work as a real estate agent for ERA Real Estate and was the managing partner for many years prior to her retirement.
Jean was a life member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, was the co-founder of Second Helping at First Congregational in 2000, was the first female member of Sertoma in Kansas and also was the first female to serve as the District Chair for Sertoma, was a member of the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance, and was a huge K-State sports fan.
Survivors include her mother Virginia Bigbee of Manhattan; her sister Judy Ahrens and her husband Jim of Manhattan; and a large extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, March 31st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Jean’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1st, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Caela Simmons Wood officiating. Private inurnment will be in Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery east of Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the First Congregational Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
