Jean Bigbee Hill Mar 22, 2023

Jean Leslie Bigbee Hill, age 76, of Manhattan, died March 19, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

She was born June 6, 1946, in Manhattan.

Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.
