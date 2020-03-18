Jayme Marie Koppenheffer, age 64, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at a later date to allow everyone to attended due to the current restrictions with COVID-19.
For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.