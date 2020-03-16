Jayme Marie Koppenheffer, age 64, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on June 13, 1955, in Junction City, Kansas to Edward and Alice (French) Koppenheffer. She attended Manhattan High school until her senior year and graduated from Boulder Colorado High.
Jayme lived in Manhattan most of her life where she maintained Monkey Business Ironing for 26 years.
Her favorite position was held at GTM/Champion Sportswear. Jayme also had a passion for helping children. Over the years she helped several children who were in the foster care system. She was also a devout member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charlie Koppenheffer, her parents Edward and Alice Koppenheffer (French) and her brother Eddie Koppenheffer.
She is survived by her daughters, Patience Knight of Manhattan, Kansas; Jayce Knight of Topeka, Kansas; her siblings Evelyn Koppenheffer of Manhattan, Kansas; Virgil Koppenheffer of Manhattan, Kansas; and Nancy Lane of Manhattan, Kansas; four grandchildren, Madison, Phillip, Brianna, Chris, and several fur babies.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.