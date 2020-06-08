Jayme Marie Koppenheffer, age 64, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church at Juliette & Pierre St in Manhattan, Kansas.
A potluck reception is planned for Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at The Blue Hills Room at 2315 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
