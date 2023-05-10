Jay Dee Miller May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jay Dee Miller, 84, of McFarland, Kansas, died Monday (May 8, 2023).Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, Alma, KS. Online condolences may be made at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS boys' golf takes 3rd in regular-season finale Inside K-State baseball's dramatic turnaround this season Manhattan High after-school events cancelled because of severe weather FROM THE PUBLISHER | Manhattan Day, back again in 2023 Riley County HR requests $350K increase for EMS staffing, other departments Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures K-State spring graduation ceremonies coming May 12-13 Discovery Center celebrates Flint Hills with festival Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesManhattan High students document final days of classes at East Campus buildingBill Glynn HickeyManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionOFF THE BEAT | Farewell, ManhattanEverett to host watch party fundraiser in ManhattanManhattan City Commission approves development of Culver'sK-State women pick up Louisville transfer Imani LesterFormer Radio Shack owner Frank Beer files for USD 383 school boardRiley County HR requests $350K increase for EMS staffing, other departments Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
