Jason Ray Puett, age 49, of Riley, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born on August 5, 1972, in Junction City, to the parents of Lester "Butch" Dean and Laura Sharon (Pascarelli) Puett.
His wife Michele Chavis-Puett survives of the home.
Jason worked as an oven tech at Smithfield Foods in Junction City. His co-workers appreciated his work ethic and enjoyed working with him. As a kid Jason was active in all sports and loved playing football, basketball, and baseball. Jason was extremely knowledgeable when it came to athletics, and this eventually led him to begin coaching. He coached multiple sports including football and t-ball, and especially enjoyed coaching his kids. Jason also loved to dance! In his younger years he was part of a breakdancing crew called Crash Crew. His other hobbies included playing coed softball and just spending time with his family anyway he could. There was no one who cared more for his family then he did.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bryce Chavis and fiancé Shambrey Budd of McPherson; two daughters, Brittany McCord and husband Jordan of Riley and Amber Puett of Riley; sister, Lisa Holland-Weeks, and half-sister Andrea Puett; one grandson, Sauyer McCord of Riley and two nieces, Heather Levesque and Chrissia Neiswender and husband Colby, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, sister, Shelly Holland, and Half-brother, Nathan Puett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor David VanBebber officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Private family burial will take place in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Jason Puett Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
