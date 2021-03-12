Jason Eric Bly, age 37, died on Monday March 8, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on October 17, 1983 in Manhattan the son of David and Brenda (Bryant) Bly. He attended schools in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 2002. Jason was a carpenter and musician.
Jason was very well known for his big caring heart. He was very caring and compassionate with everyone he met but was also a big jokester. Music was a huge part of his life & he enjoyed every aspect of it from singing, playing and writing songs. He also loved being in the outdoors, especially riding his motorcycles and being with his family and friends. Jason was also a very doting uncle to his nephew Nash. He loved teaching him things & playing like kids.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother: Brenda of the home; one brother, Mike Bly and his wife Kellie of the home; one nephew Nash; one uncle Gary Bryant; two aunts: Karen Scrivano and Debbie Cooper; numerous cousins, other family members, and many, many friends.
A Celebration of Jason’s Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge #2468, Manhattan, Kansas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 20, 2021. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge #2468, Manhattan, Kansas in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
