Jason Anthony Avila, age 46, was born in Hanford California on July 13th 1976. He left this earth a sadder place on January 28th 2023.

Jason attended schools in Hanford, Flagstaff and Modesto California until he moved to Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 9. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1995. After high school he returned to California and attended Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo. He moved to Fresno California and obtained a degree in computer technology and worked with a company that was installing cell phone towers in California and Nevada.

