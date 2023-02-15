Jason Anthony Avila, age 46, was born in Hanford California on July 13th 1976. He left this earth a sadder place on January 28th 2023.
Jason attended schools in Hanford, Flagstaff and Modesto California until he moved to Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 9. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1995. After high school he returned to California and attended Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo. He moved to Fresno California and obtained a degree in computer technology and worked with a company that was installing cell phone towers in California and Nevada.
When he passed away he was working for Contemporary Services Corporation which allowed him to work professional and college sports as well as concerts in various cities. His last trip out of town was to work the Rose Bowl in January.
He loved his family, his friends, the SF Giants and Kansas State University. Hard to say which would be his number one love! Jason was preceded in death by his father, Gene Avila. He is survived by his mother and step father Nancy and Jim Parker of Manhattan, Kansas, his brother Patrick (LaVonn) of Central City, Nebraska, his sister Michelle and brother Tim (Janan) of Visalia, California as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a huge and loving group of friends in Fresno. All will carry his memory with them. He will not be forgotten!
Private celebrations of life will be held in Fresno and Manhattan with burial in Minneapolis Kansas next to his beloved Grandfather.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.