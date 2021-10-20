Janice Ann Ruiz, age 78, of Manhattan, formerly of Dodge City, passed way on October 18, 2021 at the Meadowlark Hills Community – Stolzer House in Manhattan.
She was born on March 4, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Jay and Francis (Pike) Jipp. Her family lived in Ashland, Kansas area. Janice graduated from Ashland High School with the class of 1960. Janice then attended Cosmetology School in Dodge City.
On August 29, 1965 in Ness City, Kansas, she was united in marriage to William J. Ruiz. Bill survives at their home in Manhattan. They were blessed with three children: Tonya, Tyra, and Tambra.
Janice had a green thumb and loved to garden. Also, she enjoyed bowling and was in league bowling for many years at the Dodge City Plaza Lanes. She worked as a paraeducator for Southwestern Kansas Cooperative District #443-Dodge City Public Schools, and retired after 21 years of service. Janice helped out the school district also by being a part of the paint crew.
She was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. Janice enjoyed helping her grandchildren after she retired, doing what she knew and loved, which was educating them and helping with homework.
In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her children, Tonya M. Ruiz-Walker, Manhattan, Tyra Wolfe, Wichita, and Tambra Rodriguez, of Kansas City. Also, her sister Jolene Massey, Topeka, and her 11 grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday October 26, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball in Manhattan, with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Janice are suggested to the Meadowlark Memory Program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
