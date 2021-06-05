Janice Eileen Mailen, age 70 years, died June 2, 2021 at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas
Born April 12, 1951 in Clay Center, Kansas to Otis Mailen and Mary Frances Smith.
Janice grew up in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS in 1969. She worked at the Clay County Hospital for a short time. Janice then worked as a Budget Officer for the Department of Defense. She worked at Fort Riley, KS, Fort Richardson, AK and USAG Grafenwoehr, Germany. Janice retired in 2012 and enjoyed spending time and traveling with her family. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Janice is preceded in death by parents and sister, Shirley Ann Kimball.
Survivors include brother: Edward Mailen of Haslet, Texas; sister: Charlotte Vasseur of Manhattan, Kansas; sister: Mary Jane (Mailen) Patterson of Denver, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1030AM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center , Kansas.
Minister: Fr. Don Zimmerman
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas
Visitation: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 9:30AM until service time
Memorials: American Diabetes Association c/o funeral home. www.nsrfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.