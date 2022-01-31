Ruth J. “Janice” Krienitz, age 96, of Manhattan, Kansas, died January 27, 2022, at The Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born August 6, 1925, in Leonardville, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer David Lund and Ellen Marie (Johnson) Lund.
On February 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to John C. Krienitz, in Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death.
Janice was born and raised on a farm near Leonardville, Kansas. It was there she learned to work hard and to love the outdoors. She continued both throughout her lifetime. She was known by many walking through the Northview neighborhood and at the Mall. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She always had a story or joke to share. Janice and her husband enjoyed traveling and she was proud to have visited all 48 continental United States. In her later years, she especially enjoyed the other women of the First Christian Church, Larson Group.
Janice is survived by her brother Myron Lund of Leonardville, Kansas; two daughters: Marcia Finn of Manhattan, Kansas, and Deb Marfield (Walt) of Manhattan, Kansas; grandchildren: Tara (Doug) Hartung of Manhattan, Wes Marfield of Kansas City, Missouri, Travis Marfield (Amanda) of Wamego, Kansas; four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Clayton, Emily and Madyson; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers: Duane (Jean) Lund and Donald (Helen) Lund; three sisters: Lenore (Carl) Isaacson, Viola (Kenneth) Fellers and Eunice (Victor) Toepffer; brother-in-law Frank (Bertha) Krienitz: sisters-in law: Alice Lund and Margaret (Bill) Cook; and son-in-law Greg Finn.
Private family burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.