Hiawatha, KS- Janice Lynn Kneisley, age 62, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully February 8, 2021 due to lung cancer.
She was born February 3, 1959 in Manhattan, Kansas to Bob and Sue Snyder. She was married to her husband, Kevin Kneisley, on October 23, 1993.
Her focus in life was education and teaching, spending her last 18 years working in Special Education.
She was the 1 st and 2 nd Grade Special Education teacher at Hiawatha Elementary. In 1977, she graduated from Manhattan High School. In 1981, she earned a BS in Journalism and Mass Communication from Kansas State University. During her final days, she was working on her Masters’ degree in Special Education; She was nine hours shy of receiving her degree.
Janice is survived by her husband, her two sons Kristopher and Korey Kneisley, her mother Sue Snyder, her sisters Kathy Ylander (David) and Jackie Garibay (José). She has influenced and touched a lot of lives and she will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Bob Snyder.
A celebration of Janice’s life is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Family visitation: 4-6 Thursday at the funeral home In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Hospice, Brown County Humane Society, or Heartland Cancer Foundation in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
Funeral home Facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland, KS.
