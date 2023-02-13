Janice Colleen Brooks passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Janice Brooks was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Bernice Katherine (Linn) Brooks & Gerald Aaron Brooks.

Janice grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, attended Bluemont Elementary School, Manhattan Jr. High, and Manhattan High School. Graduated with the class of 1957. Janice attended KSU in Business as a major. She worked at Farm Bureau & the Memorial Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.