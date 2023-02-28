Janice Colleen Brooks passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Janice Brooks was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Bernice Katherine (Linn) Brooks & Gerald Aaron Brooks.
Janice grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, attended Bluemont Elementary School, Manhattan Jr. High, and Manhattan High School. Graduated with the class of 1957. Janice attended KSU in Business as a major. She worked at Farm Bureau & the Memorial Hospital.
On December 20, 1959, Janice & Lowell Johnson were married. Two sons were born to Janice & Lowell: Roger Lowell Johnson & Greg Brent Johnson. In January, 1962, Janice, Lowell, and Roger moved to Troy, Michigan. Later they moved to Sharon, Penn., then to Madison Heights, Michigan. In 1968 they moved to Denver, Colorado.
In Denver Janice became a Yoga instructor and finished her degree in Psychology. She also had two drumming groups in Council Grove, Kansas and Denver, Colorado.
Janice is survived by her son, Greg Johnson, who lives in Hawaii; two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Liz) and Tyler Johnson; a brother, Ron Brooks (Phyllis), Sun City, Florida; nephew Stephen Brooks (Elizabeth); two great-nieces & one great-nephew; a niece, Michelle Milliken (Gretchen Platsburg), Lesterville, Missouri; and a sister, Karen K. (Brooks) Resser (Robert). Also cousins and friends from Kansas and Colorado.
Janice was preceded in death by her son, Roger Lowell Johnson; parents Bernice & Gerald Brooks; and a sister, Linda (Brooks) Milliken.
