Janet Weddle Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janet Lee Weddle, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at a Topeka care facility.A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604-3720.Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family with service arrangements.To view Janet's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Christianity Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Movie review: M. Night Shyamalan brings signature touch, good and bad, to 'Knock at the Cabin' Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York City considers folding animal control into RCPD Regents chair pleased with $108M for higher education in Gov. Kelly's budget Peete: Memphis officers didn't recognize Nichols 'as a human' in fatal stop Police report for Feb. 1, 2023 Pope consoles Congolese victims: 'Your pain is my pain' Black history class revised by College Board after criticism Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingLIKE THE WIND | Rock Creek middle schooler breaking state high school recordsCharlotte Elaine MangesHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'Authorities investigate 'suspicious' death at Wamego residenceStrecker Nelson West Gallery moves back to original buildingRCPD arrests man for threatening man, harming catRetired military officer files for USD 383 school board raceK-State releases 2023 football schedule, season ticket info Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.