Janet “Janie” Lynne (French) Pine, age 77, of Kalispell, MT passed away September 17, 2021 at The Lodge at Buffalo Hill Terrace after a 14 year battle with Dementia. Janie was born May 31, 1944 to Homer and Faire (Voran) French in Hutchinson, Kansas. Raised in Pretty Prairie, KS, Janie would go on to continue her education at Kansas State University receiving a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. Janie would marry the love of her life, Stan Pine in 1965 and the two would share a wonderful 55 years together and raising a beautiful family.
As she finished her college education, Janie and Stan travelled across Europe and England for three months mostly by train hopping from country to country. Janie had a passion for teaching young minds as her career in education developed. She would teach elementary school in Enterprise, KS for one year; in Denver, Colorado for three years; and Chapter One in Kalispell, Montana for several more years. Her real passion was raising her family and spending time with friends. She was an avid participant within the local community becoming the Secretary for Glacier National Park Volunteer Associates; a hospice volunteer; a Make-A-Wish volunteer; and sang in the choir and Christmas programs at Canvas Church for 25 years.
Janie wasn’t limited to her career as she could often be found out kayaking, skiing, hiking, backpacking, and biking the great outdoors. She would continue to travel the world again with Stan trekking across Europe, Africa, Israel, and Australia.
Janie is preceded in death by her father Homer French; mother Faire (Voran) French; Brother and sister-in-law Bill & Mary Kay French; brother Steve French; and grandson Tanner Pine. She is survived by her husband Stan Pine; Daughter Stephanie Girardot and her husband David; son Travis Pine; and grandchildren Gabrielle, Trinity and Olivia Pine, and Abigail, Colter and Dawson Girardot.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Canvas Church. Memorials are suggested to be contributed to Hope Pregnancy Ministries, Immanuel Lutheran Communities and Canvas Church. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
