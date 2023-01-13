Janet A. Groninga, age 76, of Manhattan, died January 12, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas after a long battle with a form of atypical Parkinsonism and manifesting symptoms associated with Multiple System Atrophy.
She was born on February 3, 1946, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter of Harold and Elinor (McKenzie) Forcum. She grew up in Piedmont, Kansas, and was part of the last graduating class from Piedmont High School in 1964.
Janet earned her bachelor’s degree from Friends University in May of 1968. While living in Anchorage, Alaska, she completed the Montessori approach to working with and educating preschool-aged children. She also attended Emporia State University and received her special education certification with an emphasis on working with preschool-aged special needs children. Janet taught preschool through middle school special needs children in both Abilene and later in Manhattan.
On September 4, 1966, in Potwin, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Steve Groninga. He survives at their home in Manhattan. In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by her son Joel Groninga, her daughter, Stephanie Groninga Bannister, husband Grant, and grandchildren Sydney, William, and Grace Bannister, as well as her sister Ardys Maxson of Clearwater, Kansas. She was proceeded in death by her brother John Forcum and sister, Marsha Wolfe Forcum.
She has been a steadfast member of the First United Methodist Church, most recently at the Manhattan First United Methodist Church. As a student at Friends University, she was a member of Delta Rho sorority, was nominated to Homecoming Court, Cherry Festival Court and on the cheerleading squad for football and basketball. She joined the Friends University Alumni Association upon graduation and enjoyed participating in alumni events. During her years in Abilene, she was active in the Abilene Historical Homes Association and served as the Kansas Museum of Independent Telephony curator.
The family will hold a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30a.m. on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30a.m. following the visitation Saturday January 21, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Private inurnment will be at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Janet are suggested to the Meadowlark Hills Foundation for the Parkinson’s Program. Contributions may be sent to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
