Janet Freeby Apr 22, 2022 9 hrs ago

Janet R. Freeby, age 92, of Manhattan, died Friday April 22, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.She was born on July 21, 1929 in Wilsey, Kansas.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
