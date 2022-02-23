Janet Dittmar Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janet Dittmar, age 73, of Manhattan, died February 17, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City.She was born on June 8, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan.For complete obituary information may be read through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Church news for Feb. 24, 2022 No burning allowed in Riley County as fire danger increases with drought PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | 'The Book of Will,' KSU basketball, painting and more Carnival in time of COVID: Virus tests among parade favors Big interest in wind energy off NY, NJ in largest US auction California voters strongly support mask and vaccine mandates in K-12 schools On Gardening: Rockin' Playin' the Blues salvia all about bees, birds and butterflies Offensive struggles cripple KSU women vs. No. 11 UT Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFormer USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimesAggieville Business Association continues stance of no Fake Patty's Day promotionTwo Pottawatomie County residents die in fires this weekendManhattan man gets life in prison for child sex abuseLOVE STORIES | Downtown business connection leads to friendship, marriageTinder hookup defense rejected in sex crime case after K-State fraternity toga partyMunsons purchase Brookville Hotel in bankruptcy saleMichael "Mike" MayoK-State outgunned at No. 5 Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.