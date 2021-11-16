Janet Barbara (Barb) Jones, age 86, passed away peacefully November 12, 2021 at Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House in Manhattan, KS. Janet Barbara Telander was born March 6, 1935 in Clay Center, KS. Fifteen minutes after she was born, her parents Mabel and Arthur received a big surprise as a second baby, Barbara’s twin brother John Barry was born. Barb said growing up with a twin was a very special time. Her father worked as an upholsterer at Boeing in Wichita and her mother stayed at home to care for Barb and Barry.
Barb grew up in Salina and graduated from Salina Central High School. Her class was the first class to graduate from the new High School in 1953. She met her Husband Joe D. Jones at a “Friday Night Dance” in Salina and they were married on September 5, 1954. Joe and Barb were so happy to start a family, with son Gary arriving in 1955, daughter Debbie in 1956, and son Steve in 1957. Barb had her hands full at home with three kids but loved every minute of spending time with her children.
Joe and Barb later moved from Salina to Manhattan in 1958 for Joe’s job and their kids attended Manhattan schools. Barb started working part-time at Kansas State University in the controller’s office in 1978. She later moved to a full-time position and worked at K-State until she retired in 1999. Barb is most proud of her husband and their sons starting the family business “Manko Window Systems” in 1989. Their daughter joined the family business a year later and Barb loved nothing more than having her family all working together.
She was an avid K-State fan, loved the color purple, cheered on the Royals and Chiefs as often as she could, and loved to celebrate all of the occasions. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and spending as much time with her family as possible. She loved dressing up for Halloween when she worked at KSU and was always “dressed to the nines” no matter where she went. Barb had such a big heart and was always looking for ways to help others; she didn’t know a stranger.
She joined the Sunflower Pilot Club in 1999 with her daughter Debbie and for about 20 years, served as a Director on the board. She traveled to many District Conventions to support Pilot International and the Kansas-Missouri District. Barb was the Pilot International Sweetheart in 2005. She also played bridge regularly with a small group of friends for years and enjoyed spending time with her close friends.
Barbara is survived by her loving Husband Joe Jones of their home in Manhattan; their Children Gary & Jennifer Jones, Debbie & Dave Rowe, and Steve and Claudia Jones all of Manhattan; their six Grandchildren Mindy (Kyle) Morgan of Platte City, MO; Staci Rowe of Overland Park, KS, Johnna (Matt) Fleming of Basehor, KS; Stephanie Jones of Ames, IA; Brett (Lindsay) Jones of Manhattan, and Michael (Amanda) Jones of Manhattan. She is also survived by eight Great Grandchildren: Amora Raney; Madelyn Fleming, Ellie Fleming, Rush Jones, Logan Fleming, Pemberley Morgan, Palmer Jones, and Reagan
Jones. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sylvia Telander of Farmington, MN; a niece Laura (Bob) Telander Graf of St. Paul, MN and a nephew Chris Telander of Prior Lake, MN, three great nieces and one great nephew; as well as so many loving friends and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother J. Barry Telander.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday November 19, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday November 20, 2021 at the First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS 66503. A private family graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the following: Barbara Jones Memorial Scholarship at Pilot International, the ALS Association, and the American Heart Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
