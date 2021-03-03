Janelle Rene (Esau) Corkill was born in Newton, Kansas, to Patricia (Funk) Esau and John P. Esau on 18 November 1970. Janelle lost her battle with cancer on 17 February 2021. Janelle was 50 years of age. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Corkill and the mother of Lily (15), Eve (14), Anna (11), and Levi (10). Janelle was a loving, involved parent and was always thinking of the needs of her family. She was a web specialist at K-State Division of Communication and Marketing, received many awards for her creative work. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held 26 June 2021, at the site of her wedding, 3300 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS.

