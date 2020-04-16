Jane Frances (Fulton) Taylor, beloved mother, Nana, and Great-Nana, was born on September 22, 1937 in Manhattan, KS to Don Arthur Fulton and Myrna (Smith) Fulton. She died on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Kirsten, Heidi, Gretchen and Britt, in Wichita, KS. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Myrna, and her stepfather Kenneth Alonzo Messner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. View full obituary, Tribute Video, and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.