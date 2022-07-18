Jane M. Tapassi, age 87, of Wamego, Kansas, died July 14, 2022 following a short battle with terminal cancer.
She was born on February 19, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Marguerite (Gilmore) Wilkey. She graduated from high school with the class of 1953. Jane earned her Bachelors of Science degree from Notre Dame College in 1957.
On June 6, 1959 she was united in marriage to Andrew Tapassi. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Jane was a devoted member of the Blue Star Mothers, the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and was a charter member of the St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, Ohio. She and Andrew loved to do Revolutionary War reenacting especially at Hale Farm &Village for many years. When Jane moved to Kansas, she joined the St. Thomas More parish and was welcomed warmly.
She moved to Kansas in 2016 to live near her daughter Andrea, where only the past year lived with her daughter and son-in-law. She was very independent and overly sassy, however gave everyone a beautiful and joyful laugh when she interacted with anyone she met. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janes love and pride for her family, friends, Catholic faith and Military Veterans ran very deep to the end.
In addition to her husband Andrew, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Wilkey.
Jane is survived by her son, Andrew Tapassi (Delia), of San Diego, California, and her daughter, Andrea Sinclair (David) of Wamego, Kansas. Also, her seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her sister Nancy Somintz of Kirtland, Ohio., and two beautiful nieces Beth and Jennifer who were in touch with her always, and nephew, Matthew.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.