Jane Ann (Stratton) Runyan, age 88, of Grinnell, Iowa died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills, in Manhattan, Kansas with her family by her bedside.

Jane was raised and grew up on a farm in Maxwell, Iowa where she met her lifelong friends Roberta and Paul Viers. She attended K-12 in Maxwell, graduating from Maxwell High School in 1952. After graduating from High School, Jane attended the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls. Following her sophomore year Jane met and married John Avery Runyan from Collins, Iowa on October 2, 1954.

