Jane Elizabeth Lindsay was born on October 26, 1953, in Manhattan, KS, to Genevieve Praxcedius (Horn) and Parmer Benner (PB) Lindsay. She died on December 23, 2022, in Sun City, AZ.
Jane graduated from Manhattan High School in 1971 and from Kansas State University in 1975 with a degree in Home Economics Education. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Jane went on to a career in banking, starting at First National Bank in Manhattan. In 1977 she moved to Sun City, AZ, with her mother and worked in banking, retiring from Wells Fargo in 2013 as a Personal Banker. In her work, she was concerned for the many older banking clients with whom she interacted and their best interests.
Jane was an avid quilter, completing many beautiful applique and pieced quilts. She had good friends who remember her for her sweet nature and kindness. She enjoyed the camaraderie of various quilting circles. Jane enjoyed traveling to national quilt shows and to Manhattan on vacation. Family was important to Jane. She is very fondly remembered by her niece and nephew, who visited her on their childhood trips to Manhattan and to Sun City as adults.
Jane is survived by a niece and nephew, Charlotte Lindsay Maybury of Golden, CO, and Mark Lindsay of Estes Park, CO, and great-niece and -nephew, Melody Lindsay and Christopher Lindsay. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Peter (Pete) Lindsay.
Her ashes will be interred at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO, at a later date.
