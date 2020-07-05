Jane Marie Bigford Smith, long-time resident of Manhattan, quietly passed away in her sleep on June 27th, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Jane was born on September 20th, 1940 to parents Orville and Virginia Bigford. She and her sister, Janice Bigford Gable, attended both Wamego /Manhattan schools while growing up in Manhattan. Jane was a dedicated Kansas Farm Bureau employee for 20 years while living in Manhattan. She was an avid K-State fan with a passion for K-State basketball and worked for multiple years at the score table for the Lady Cats’ Basketball program. Jane moved to Houston in 1995 and joined the exciting NASA Space Center program as a dedicated employee at the Johnson Space Center. She retired from NASA in 2005 to spend more time with her grandson, family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Virginia, and her sister, Janice. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Smith - Houston, Texas and Lori Smith - Flower Mound Texas; her grandson, Joe Smith - Flower Mound, Texas/Fort Worth; and her brother-in-law, Bob Gable of Manhattan, Kansas.
Due to COVID19 precautions and travel limitations, the family will hold a memorial service and life celebration in the very near future.
