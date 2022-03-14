Janét Elise Bozarth, 45, of Manhattan, passed away, Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.
Janét was born in Wichita, on February 12, 1977, the daughter of Donna Jean (Dilling) Bozarth and Henry Archie Bozarth, Jr. She was the wife of Matthew Ussary. They were married on July 5, 2002, in Olathe at the Pickering House Garden. She was a graduate of Wichita’s North East Magnet High School in 1995, and from KSU with a bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish, a member of the Honor Society, and the KSU Union Program Council She worked as the manager for Walden Books in Manhattan, and CB Announcements as a photo announcement specialist, and used her 14 different languages including sign languages in her work. She was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Wichita KS.
Janét is survived by her husband, Matt Ussary, of the home; daughter, Samantha Ussary, sons Tristan Ussary and Zachary Ussary, all of the home in Manhattan. Also, surviving are her parents, Henry and Donna Bozarth; and her father and mother-in-law, James & Lois Ussary also of Manhattan; brother-in-law, Joshua Ussary of Manhattan, NY.
A “Celebration of Life” will be at First Baptist Church in Manhattan, on March 19, 2022, at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan at a later date.
The family request donations to the American Cancer Society 1315 SW Arrowhead Road; #2 Topeka, KS 66601 or the First Baptist or Ussary Children’s Fund.
To send an email condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson’s-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan.
