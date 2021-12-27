Jan Snyder, 84, of Le Grand, passed away peacefully early in the morning of Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA.
Services for Jan will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation one hour prior beginning at 10:00 A.M. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Born Jeanette “Jan” May on August 17, 1937 in Oak Lawn, IL, she was the daughter of Cecil “Cap” May and Anna Christine Flora.
She was first married to Cliff Sellers, and of this union, her son Kenn Lee Sellers was born. She was united in marriage to Gordon C. Snyder on October 20, 1972. They just celebrated 49 years together before Gordon’s passing. They moved to Amarillo, TX in 1980, later to Manhattan, KS, back to Amarillo, TX and most recently back to Iowa 15 years ago to be near family.
Jan attended school mostly at West Marshall but graduated from Albion High School in 1955. She began her working career at Marco Music, she had many years at Marshall Man, several years at Cabot Oil in Amarillo, TX, a few years at a hospital in Manhattan, KS and ending her career as Wal-Mart greeter in Amarillo, TX and Marshalltown.
Jan was very outgoing and caring person who loved to visit with people whenever possible. She made many friends over the years and kept in touch with many of them. Jan loved many things but nothing more than her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren that have scattered across the country. She loved when they were able to visit but also enjoyed following them on social media. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, but unable to participate this last year due to COVID. Some of Jan’s loves were cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Elvis and George Strait.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kenn (Billie) Sellers of Saline, KS, Marian Buchanan of Marshalltown, Virginia (Brian) Warner of Pflugerville, TX, Gordon (Nan) Snyder of Lubbock, TX, Allen Snyder (Kathy Haloupek) of Marshalltown and Michele (Rick) Earley of Marshalltown; grandchildren: Jimmy, Ryan, Russell, Andrea, Mark, Randy, Reggie, Michael, Megan, Brandon, Kirsten, Monica, Wade, Jeffrey, Ross, Brienna, Samantha and Austin; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Jerry (Mary Jo) May of Salina, KS, Marlene Hazen of Stuart, IA, Terry (Jodee) Russell of Salina, KS and James (Carol) May of The Village, FL and many nieces and nephews. Special recognition to her great-niece, Emily Gale-Hazen and her neighbor, Starla Amendt, who were always there to help her.
In death, Jan rejoins her husband, Gordon, after only one month apart; her mother and father.
Lovingly written by the family
