Jan (Miller) Crocker, 77, passed away April 23, 2023, of pancreatic cancer at her home in Manhattan.

She was born April 10, 1946, in Wamego, KS, the daughter of LeRoy and Roberta Miller. She grew up on her family’s farm near Wamego and attended Wamego schools. Music and 4-H were favorite activities during Jan’s youth. She studied at Kansas State University earning a master’s degree in Family and Child Development in 1970. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and served as chapter president. Following college, she accepted a position as a Family Life instructor at Stout State University, Menomonie, WI.

