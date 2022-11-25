Jamie Jones Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jamie Jones, age 32, of Manhattan, died November 22, 2022.He was born August 15, 1990, in Greenville, NC.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons KBI: Marysville man arrested for killing wife Division leaders, US Sen. Moran serve Thanksgiving meals at Fort Riley James Kepple named new municipal judge for Manhattan as Caffey retires Two injured after Thanksgiving night crash that closed Seth Child Road Police report for Nov. 25, 2022 3 MHS volleyball players earn learn honors Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS beats Derby in comeback fashion to reach state title gameFROM THE PUBLISHER | Half a lifetime ago34 years after last state title, Indians have another chance at historyFormer Junction City resident sentenced to 51.6 years in prisonK-177 is open south of Manhattan until MarchMHS to take on Gardner-Edgerton for 6A state titleManhattan man accused of murdering wife set for June trialSTATE BOUND: Wamego advances to 1st state championship gameWamego set for Bishop Miege showdown in state championship gameOUR NEIGHBORS | Quilter turns 'relaxing' hobby into grand champion award at state fair Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
