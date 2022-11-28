Jamie Jones, passed away on November 22, 2022, in Manhattan, KS. He was 32 years old.
Jamie was born in Greenville, North Carolina in 1990. He spent his early years in North Carolina and moved with his family to Manhattan, KS in 1994.
Jamie is survived by his loving parents, Roy James Jones, Jr. and Carla Edwards Jones of the home, and by his loving sister, Lindsey Jones Johnson, Nashville, TN. His maternal grandparents were Freeman Edwards and Esther Cargill Edwards, deceased, of West Palm Beach, FL. His paternal grandparents were Roy James Jones, Sr. and Dollie Hagan Jones, deceased, Hampton, FL. His aunts and uncles are Jimmy Jones (D'Na) Gainesville, FL. Anthony Jones (Sabrina) and Belinda Jones, Hampton, FL. Gloria Woods (Cecil) deceased, Hampton, FL. Barbara Gibson Black (Lewis), Royal Palm Beach, FL. Cheryl Edwards and Barry Edwards (Mary, deceased), West Palm Beach, FL. Loving aunts Betty Cargill Cephas, Washington DC, and Clara Merritt Cargill, Louisville KY. Margaret Jefferson, Hampton, FL. Former brother-in-law Justin Johnson, Atlanta, GA. Jamie also leaves to mourn Alison Burton, Manhattan, KS and her parents, Dale and Nancy Burton, Wamego, KS. Honorary Godparents, Pastor Sterling and Pat Hudgins, Manhattan, KS. A host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Jamie was a Christian and gave his life to the Lord at the age of 9. He was active in the youth ministry of the Manhattan Church of Christ, where he participated in Bible Bowl and Leadership Training for Christ competitions in Oklahoma and Kansas. He was named an Outstanding Camper at Silver Maple Church Camp and was an avid swimmer. Jamie attended Rock Hills Church in his later years.
Jamie loved to travel with his family and friends. His favorite trips were to Kansas State University bowl games, Disneyworld and Disneyland, Denver, Miami, and New Orleans, with many trips to concerts and the beach. Spring Break trips with friends were some of his most memorable and fun times.
Jamie loved sports of all kinds. He tried his hand at several activities, including piano, martial arts, guitar, and drums. He played parks and recreation T-Ball, soccer, and baseball. He played youth golf with Earl Woods First Tee Academy at Colbert Hills Golf Course. But his real love was football. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes football teams. He played two years with the Manhattan Panthers football team and with Anthony Middle School football team. He also played freshman football at Manhattan High School. Jamie was also part of the MHS junior varsity and varsity football teams. In his junior year, his team went to substate against Hutchinson High, and had a devastating loss before the state championship game. Jamie lettered for two years, and he earned his "Bones" his senior year. In addition to other awards, Jamie was named the outstanding player on his team, winning the Jack Wilson Award. He was honored on a plaque still on display at Manhattan High School. Jamie was honored as a second team selection for the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Jamie excelled at sports data and was the luckiest person we knew.
Jamie signed for college football at Fort Scott Community College. After Fort Scott, Jamie attended Kansas State University while working various jobs in the community, working for Larson Construction for the last several years.
Jamie brought sunshine into our lives every day. We loved him and will miss him. May God continue to bless all who knew him and were touched by this incredible person.
Family visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Manhattan Church of Christ, 2510 Dickens Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Homegoing services will be on Saturday, December 3 at 11 am at Manhattan Church of Christ. Interment will take place at a later date. Yorgensen, Meloan, and Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made for the Jones Family in care of Manhattan Church of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.