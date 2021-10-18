James Wood Oct 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James W. Wood, age 82, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.He was born on April 26, 1939 in Manhattan, the son of George and Nellie (Carrell) Wood.Funeral services are pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 2 more House Democrats retiring, underscoring 2022 obstacles College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census Big 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State/TCU game on Oct. 30 Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law Russia's virus infections over 8 million; daily deaths high Powell's age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID Police report for Oct.18, 2021 Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas next Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.Family receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city poolMcGraw withdraws from Manhattan City Commission raceMary HoslerCity, state leaders praise advancement of $43M North Campus Corridor projectVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionAlternative designs, locations for Museum of Art and Light being considered as project advancesOUR NEIGHBORS | MHS debate coach instills tenacity, confidence in studentsSteven HoslerIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
