James Wood Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James W. Wood, age 82, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 24, 2021 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Keats United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State women fall at No. 5 NC State US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+ Good Samaritan senior living facility confirms outbreak House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next Column: Where is Peng Shuai? Why isn't the IOC speaking out? Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash Syndergaard says Angels flew in while Mets were distracted Jim Calhoun: Not planning leisurely retirement Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan pulls gun on Dillons security guard after confrontation over stolen itemsMHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020K-State student hit by car while walking on campusRock Creek to move to NCKL by fall 2024Barry Keoghan kept complaining about Eternals costumeOUR NEIGHBORS | For USD 383 Foundation director, community service runs in the familyDefense continues to impress in K-State's win over West VirginiaButtons and Bows returns to new space after year off due to pandemicUSD 383 board to discuss MHS Indian mascot statusRunning back Vinny Smith leads Manhattan High football All-Centennial League honors Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Agriculture Instructor. Cloud Director of Auxiliary Services. Notice is hereby given that Unit Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.