James W. Wood, age 82, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 24, 2021 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Keats United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.

