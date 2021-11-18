James W. Wood, age 82, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on April 26, 1939 in Manhattan, the son of George and Nellie (Carrell) Wood. He grew up in the Keats area and graduated with the class of 1957 from Keats High School.
James worked for many years at Kansas State University. He did many projects and painted in many buildings on campus over the years, also he was in the rental property business in the campus area dating back to the early 1960s. He retired from Kansas State in 2002. He was an avid sports fan of all Wildcat sports. James served in the National Guard for 6 years and he was a member of the Keats United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kay Lawson and his brother-in-law Myron Lawson,
James is survived by his children, Nathan Wood and Jami Hardy (Case); his grandchildren: Duncan, Claiborne, Aubrey, Hasten, and Holyn; also, his siblings, Gary Wood, Kathy Pfeifley, and Donna Finley (Sam); and his many cousins and nieces and nephews and other family members.
Memorial Services are pending at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Keats United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
