James Earl Walsh, 73, of Manhattan died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Jim was born in Syracuse, NY on October 11, 1948, to Elizabeth (Bankey) Walsh and Leo Francis Walsh. He graduated from West Genesee High School in Camillus, NY in 1966, Auburn Community College (Associate of Arts) 1969, SUNY Geneseo (B.A. Psychology and B.A Economics) 1971, Boston University (Masters of Education in Human Services) 1982. He was united in marriage to Vivian (Mazz) Walsh on November 13, 1982 in Edgewood, Maryland.
After 20 years as a consular and behavioral science specialist, James retired from the U.S. Army and subsequently worked for the State of Kansas as a job search counselor.
Jim was a man of good character, deep thought, generous impulses, and sense of humor, who relished messing with people’s expectations. He enjoyed reading, particularly science fiction and history.
He is survived by his wife Vivian of Manhattan; daughter Kathy of Champaign, Illinois; sister Linda of Syracuse, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Valley View Memorial Park on Highway 24, just east of Manhattan, on Tuesday, March 15, at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
