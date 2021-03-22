Visitation for James Thomas (Tom) Albracht is scheduled for April 10, 2021, at 9:00 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan, Kansas. Please visit our website at www.irvinparkview.com for a full obituary or to send online condolences to the family.
