Jetmore – James “Jim” R. Sweany, 77, passed away January 16, 2021 at Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge, Kansas.
He was born May 3, 1943 in Manhattan, KS, the son of Richard V. and Helen R. Klocke Sweany.
A longtime area resident, he was in retail management.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion and Hodgeman County Fair Board, all of Jetmore and served in the United States Navy.
On June 11, 1966 he married Alice Ferguson in Manhattan, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: daughter, Erika (Kent) Craghead, Jetmore, KS; two sons, Timothy (Cherie) Sweany, Chicago, IL, and Patrick (Danielle) Sweany, Lakeville, MN; sister, Kathy (Merle) Tuttle, Salina, KS and three grandchildren, Drew, Tyler and Jacob.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place this spring.
Memorials may be given to the Hodgeman County 4-H Building Fund or Hospice of the Prairie in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.