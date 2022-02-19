Tiny passed away suddenly on February 14, 2022 at his home in Manhattan, Kansas.
Tiny was born July 19, 1943 in Hawthorne, California, the son of Charles A. and Rina (Fallati) Thornhill. He grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, graduating from E.C. Glass High School. In Lynchburg he met his future wife, Joan Casebolt. They later divorced.
Tiny enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Aberdeen, Maryland; Alaska; France; Vietnam, and Fort Riley, Kansas. After being awarded numerous medals, including the Purple Heart, Tiny was honorably discharged in 1974 as a Staff Sergeant.
Tiny began a long career as an auto mechanic in 1974 at Allingham VW in Manhattan. He loved being a mechanic and was exceptionally talented. His career took him to several dealerships in Manhattan where he developed may lifelong friendships. Tiny eventually became the first Master Mechanic in town.
After retiring as a mechanic tiny worked at the K-State Student Union as a supervisor of a weekend crew of mainly students many of whom became lifelong friends. After working for the Manhattan Housing Authority, Tiny officially retired. He enjoyed bowling and many other hobbies.
As a member of the First Christion Church, Tiny taught Sunday School and drove the church Bus.
Tiny was proceeded in death by his parents, a stepmother, a stepfather, and his ex-wife.
Tiny is survived by Anne Johnson of the home. Other survivors included his three children: James Russell “Rusty” Thornhill of Austin, Texas, Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Thornhill of Jacksonville, Florida, and Debora Jean “Debbie” Blevins of Copperas Cove, Texas. Tiny is also survived by his sisters, Judy Davis (Karsten) of New Castle, Virginia, and Mary E. Thornhill of Roanoke, Virginia and a brother, Bruce S. Thornhill of Richmond, Virginia. Tiny is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Tiny was truly compassionate, intelligent person that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan- Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manahttan, Kansas 66502, is assisting with cremation arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.