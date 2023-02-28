James Richard Maner, 75, passed from this life on Weds, February 22, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.

James Maner was born November 11, 1947, in Hominy, Oklahoma to Walter and Rosie Maner. James grew up with three brothers and three sisters. James attended Horace Mann Elementary and then graduated from Morris High School. He also furthered his education by attaining a bachelor's degree in Administration from Iowa State University and then his Masters from Central Michigan.

