James Richard Maner, 75, passed from this life on Weds, February 22, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
James Maner was born November 11, 1947, in Hominy, Oklahoma to Walter and Rosie Maner. James grew up with three brothers and three sisters. James attended Horace Mann Elementary and then graduated from Morris High School. He also furthered his education by attaining a bachelor's degree in Administration from Iowa State University and then his Masters from Central Michigan.
James met Betty Roberds in Morris, Oklahoma. They got married on February 6, 1971, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and honeymooned in Tulsa, OK. After getting married James joined the Army in 1977 and spent the next 24 years in the military. James received the rank of First Sergeant before retiring.
James and Betty had a wonderful marriage. They never fought and spent fifty-two years in love. They had two children: Cinnamon and George. One of the enjoyments in James’ life was his travel. A trip to Europe was a highlight. They also went many different places in the United States. James was a quiet and hard-working man. He loved to go golfing. James enjoyed listening to old country and gospel music, also watching the old westerns on TV.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Maner; his two children George (Shannon) Maner and Cinnamon (John) Fajen; one brother Robert (Jo) Maner; two sisters Evelyn (Steve) Capps and Shirley Williams; also, four grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by both parents Walter and Rosie Maner; two brothers David Maner and Jesse Maner; one sister Linda Hamilton
James will be laid to rest on Weds, March 1, 2023. Funeral service at 10:00am at Powell Funeral Service in Hominy, Oklahoma. Followed by a full Military Honor Burial at A J Powell Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements made by Powell Funeral Service, Hominy, OK
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.