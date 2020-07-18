James M. Elliott, 87, of Lima,Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2020, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, Ohio. He was born February 6, 1933 to Willie (Flem) and Bessie Elliott, who both preceded him in death. On November 19, 1955 he married Fannie E. Artis, who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Ward. Jim is survived by his four children, Sandy Elliott Golden (Keith) of North Bend, Washington; Mike Elliott (Joyce) of Manhattan, Kansas; Keith Elliott of Maple Hill, Kansas; and Kim Allison (Dan) of Cridersville, Ohio and six grandchildren Zach Hughes (Liz) of Washington D.C., Ethan Fetz of Washington D.C., Colby Elliott of Silver Lake, Kansas, McKenzie Elliott of Clay Center, Kansas, Meghan and Emily Allison of Columbus, Ohio, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Hughes of Washington D.C. Jim worked for McCall’s Pattern Company for 46 1/2 years, beginning in Dayton, Ohio and transferring to Manhattan, Kansas in 1971. He retired in 1998 and in 2010 returned to Ohio to live. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
James M. Elliott
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Kansas State football picked 7th in Big 12 preseason poll
- The Best Athlete I Ever Coached: Daniel Harkin made his mark on Brandon Starkey
- Manhattan Optimist Moxie wins Midwest Showcase
- Police report for July 17, 2020
- MILLETT
- Church news for July 17, 2020
- Pott County hires McPherson accounting firm to help handle virus money
- SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | K-State study first to prove COVID-19 coronavirus not spread my mosquitoes
Most Popular
Articles
- USD 383 to allow parents to choose between in-person and online learning
- Woman discharged from hospital after 47-day fight with COVID-19
- Lee teachers concerned about reopening, say building was unsafe, unsanitary pre-COVID-19
- Dreiling's businesses tops federal coronavirus relief loans in Manhattan
- Officials identify Meadowlark Hills as coronavirus outbreak site
- RCHD monitoring possible COVID-19 outbreak sites; county adds 9 cases for 364 total
- In narrow decision, school board looks to revisit Manhattan High’s Indian mascot
- Witness: Robbery that led to Manhattan man's death was planned
- RCPD to give out masks to those not wearing one
- Kansas Department of Education draft lays out recommendations for high school sports
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.