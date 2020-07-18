James M. Elliott, 87, of Lima,Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2020, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, Ohio. He was born February 6, 1933 to Willie (Flem) and Bessie Elliott, who both preceded him in death. On November 19, 1955 he married Fannie E. Artis, who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Ward. Jim is survived by his four children, Sandy Elliott Golden (Keith) of North Bend, Washington; Mike Elliott (Joyce) of Manhattan, Kansas; Keith Elliott of Maple Hill, Kansas; and Kim Allison (Dan) of Cridersville, Ohio and six grandchildren Zach Hughes (Liz) of Washington D.C., Ethan Fetz of Washington D.C., Colby Elliott of Silver Lake, Kansas, McKenzie Elliott of Clay Center, Kansas, Meghan and Emily Allison of Columbus, Ohio, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Hughes of Washington D.C. Jim worked for McCall’s Pattern Company for 46 1/2 years, beginning in Dayton, Ohio and transferring to Manhattan, Kansas in 1971. He retired in 1998 and in 2010 returned to Ohio to live. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

