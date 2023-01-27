James Arthur Lamoureux, age 80, of Manhattan, died January 25, 2023 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.
Jim was born on October 13, 1942 in Bottineau, North Dakota, the son of Ernest and June (Vedquam) Lamoureux. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 24, 1961. He was stationed at Fort Riley until he was honorably discharge on November 23, 1964.
After his service in the army, he lived in Manhattan for the remainder of his life. He worked as an appliance repairman for many different local companies. He then started his own appliance repair company, JL Appliance Service, he retired in 2012.
He was a longtime member of the American Legion in Manhattan. Jim was a passionate fan of NASCAR and Kansas State. He made many friends while bowling in the men’s leagues and mixed bowling leagues in the area. Also, he loved the outdoors, boating, water skiing, and going camping with his family.
Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor and his quick wit, that was engaging and his chuckle that always made everyone smile. He was always ready to help others with his quiet strong support. He was a hard-working man, who loved deeply and valued his time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lamoureux in 1988; his brother David Lamoureux in 2012, and also his parents.
Jim is survived by his wife Diane Mullinix, at their home in Manhattan; his children: Laura Lamoureux Moore, and Anthony Lamoureux, and his step-child, Angela Mullinix; six grandchildren: Casey, Madison, Braden, Kailyn, Annessa, and Aresha; and his brothers, Virgil Lamoureux and Lyle Lamoureux.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday February 1, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Jim to the Kansas Advocates for Better Care (KABC), the KABC is a non-profit organization that does advocacy work on behalf of aging Kansans. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
