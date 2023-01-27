James Arthur Lamoureux, age 80, of Manhattan, died January 25, 2023 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.

Jim was born on October 13, 1942 in Bottineau, North Dakota, the son of Ernest and June (Vedquam) Lamoureux. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on November 24, 1961. He was stationed at Fort Riley until he was honorably discharge on November 23, 1964.

