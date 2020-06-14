Colonel James Howard Kyle, United States Air Force (Retired), died peacefully on May 4, 2020, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was 87 years old, and preceded in death by his wife Eunice a few months earlier. His stepdaughter Lisa Kosasa and family were at his side to comfort him as he departed.
Colonel Kyle devoted 30 years of distinguished service to the Air Force and Country he loved. He was a man of honor and integrity, a true American patriot who served his country in both war and peace. He always put his country and comrades in arms above his own personal safety. He flew 1,000 combat hours in Vietnam. Most notably, he was the commander of the Air Force component of the Iran Rescue Mission in 1980 and was commander of the landing zone in Iran known as Desert-I. As a warrior and as a man, he always had "The Guts to Try". When his country called, he heeded the Old Testament verse: "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said 'Here am I, send me!"
Colonel Kyle was inducted into the U.S. Special Operations Command Commando Hall of Honor in 2015, in tribute to his courageous service. At the induction ceremony, the Commander of the Command, Army Gen. Joseph L. Votel, said: "These men embody the skills, value, spirit and courage of the special operations warrior. Today is about honoring these men and their sacrifice to the nation they love, to honor their sacrifice, and to honor their families who stood by their side."
Colonel Kyle grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and was a graduate and ardent supporter of Kansas State University. During a lifetime of service to the United States and Air Force Special Operations Command he excelled in a myriad of worldwide assignments culminating as the Director of Operations, Headquarters Pacific Command with authorization to execute the Single Integrated Operations Plan in case of nuclear attacks. He retired in Honolulu where he and his wife Eunice lived in their comfortable condo in Waikiki in their remaining years.
As we render our final salute to Colonel Jim "Kimo" Kyle, we are honoring a man who loved his country, loved his Air Force family, loved his wife Eunice, and loved his family.
A memorial service will be held at a place and time to be announced, when COVID-19 conditions permit.
