Jim was born April 14, 1947 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Milton Lee and Verda Mae (Miltz) Fleming. He graduated from Centre High School in Lost Springs, Kansas in May 1965. He joined the United States NAVY January 3rd, 1967. He was an aircraft mechanic with Attack Squadron 93. He served two tours in Vietnam on USS Ranger and USS Bonhomme Richard. He was honorably discharged in January 1971.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Verda.
Jim married Deborah Williams on August 17th, 1970 in Visalia, California. A marriage that lasted 51 years. He is survived by his wife, Deborah of Manhattan, KS; his father, Milton Fleming, Herington, KS; his sister Sue (Dave) Dvorak of Basehor, KS; his son, Adrian Fleming of Manhattan, KS and daughter Amanda Voth of Lawrence, KS. As well as his nieces and nephews and their children.
He was employed by the USD 383 school district in the Maintenance Department. He loved to fish and was a talented carpenter. He was a devoted husband and loving father, son and brother.
Graveside service and burial will be Saturday, September 25, at 11:00 AM at the Ashland Cemetery (4698 McDowell Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to https://www.kansaswildscape.org/ to support youth fishing. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, www.irvinparkview.com
