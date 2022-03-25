James Richard Kaufholz, age 78, of Manhattan, died March 23, 2022 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Jim was born in Junction City, Kansas on March 23, 1944. He attended schools in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1962. After high school he worked for a car dealership, he later worked for Riley County Public Works. He retired as shop foreman in 2007. In later years Jim really enjoyed being outdoors and feeding the birds and squirrels.
Jim served with the Army National Guard. When his unit was called to duty in 1968, he served 2 years in Fort Carson, Colorado. He always joked that since he was a mechanic by trade, the Army made him a tank driver.
Jim married Carol Ann Gieber on February 19, 1966. She survives at their home in Manhattan. Carol and Jim had two children together; Laura and Christene. Jim was dedicated to the family that he created and loved them above all else.
In addition to his wife Carol, Jim is survived by his daughters, Laura Mryyan of Topeka, Kansas, and Christene (Bill) Clark of Manhattan, Kansas; and four grandchildren Kaitlin Clark, Zack Mryyan, Adam Mryyan, and Jordan Mryyan.
Funeral services for Mr. Kaufholz will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday March 28, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with the Rev. Kevin Larson officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Jim to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
